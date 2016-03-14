Watch the First Trailer for Season 2 of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

It’s a miracle! Ever since Kimmy Schmidt bounded her way into our lives last spring, we’ve been dying for more from the hilarious redhead. The remarkably resilient but clueless former hostage made her way into our hearts with her amazing one-liners and endlessly bright wardrobe.

Finally, Netflix ended our suffering with the trailer for Season 2 of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, along with a release date: April 15. The first look at the new season promises adventure (in the form of Jacqueline Voorhees’s return to New York), romance (courtesy of actor Sam Page, the adorable man in a “Ranger” tee), and Titus’s lovable sass.

“You are Mr. Sassafrass Jeans today!” Kimmy tells her roommate. “That’s a dumb name for how fierce I’m being,” he claps back, setting the perfect tone for what’s sure to be an amazing second season. As if you needed more reason to be excited, Ellie Kemper told InStyle that guest stars Anna Camp, Fred Armisen, and Tina Fey will make hilarious appearances in season 2.

RELATED: Ellie Kemper on Kimmy Schmidt's Style Evolution and the Power of Pink Pants

Watch the full trailer above in all its glory, and clear your calendars for the show’s return on April 15.