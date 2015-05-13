Watch the First Trailer for the Jem and the Holograms Live-Action Movie

Jem is back! That's right: The animated '80s glam lead singer with amazing pink hair has returned for a live-action Jem and the Holograms film—and the first international trailer has arrived.

The film is based on the mid-1980s cartoon series and super popular Hasbro doll line about record executive Jerrica Benton, who lives a double life as a famous singer named Jem. However, the movie is a little different. Instead of working at a music label, Jerrica (played by Nashville's Aubrey Peeples) is an orphan who lives with her aunt (Molly Ringwald), sister and two foster kids. She has a passion for music, but is reluctant to share it until her sister Kimber posts a video of her song on YouTube. She then becomes an overnight sensation and transforms into Jem.

Though the fame and fashion are fun (especially the updated pink hair and makeup), Jem struggles on her journey—especially when aggressive record exec Juliette Lewis to encourages her leave her bandmates (and sisters) behind. Ryan Guzman (from The Boy Next Door) plays Jem's love interest. The film hits theaters Oct. 23.

