Watch the First Trailer for Independence Day: Resurgence

Your Fourth of July 2016 plans are set. The first trailer for Independence Day: Resurgence has arrived—and it is intense.

Set 20 years after the story of 1996's Independence Day, Earth's population has used the alien technology they obtained in the original blockbuster film to improve their military power—but it will not prepare them for the species' return and impending attack, David Levinson (played by Jeff Goldblum) warns in the clip. "We used their technology to strengthen our planet, but it won't be enough," he says as the trailer leads into shots of alien spaceships invading Earth.

Luckily, though, there are several brave men and women—including Liam Hemsworth, Joey King, Sela Ward, Maika Monroe, and William Fichtner—who are willing to put up a fight. Goldblum, Vivica A. Fox, and Bill Pullman (who played President Whitmore in the first film) are set to reprise their roles (Will Smith will not return for the sequel). The new trailer features a version of Pullman's memorable presidential speech from the original. “Today you will once again be fighting for our freedom—not from tyranny, oppression, or persecution, but from annihilation," he says.

Independence Day: Resurgence hits theaters summer 2016. Watch the trailer by clicking on the video at top.