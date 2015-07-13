Watch the First Trailer for the Highly-Anticipated Suicide Squad Movie

Over the weekend fans got a sneak peek at next year's Suicide Squad at Comic-Con in San Diego, and now the rest of the world can watch footage from the highly-anticipated flick. Today, Warner Bros. released the first trailer from the David Ayer film, and it looks frighteningly good.

Based off DC Comics's Suicide Squad, the film boasts a star-studded cast, including Will Smith as Deadshot, Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Cara Delevingne as Enchantress, and Jared Leto as the Joker. In the dark trailer, we get glimpses of these characters and more as Ayer sets the stage for his dark take on the making of Task Force X.

See the trailer in its entirety above, and make sure you watch until the end—you don't want to miss a glimpse of Leto in full-on Joker mode.

