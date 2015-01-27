Watch the First Trailer for Fantastic Four with Kate Mara and Miles Teller

Talk about a snow day surprise! The Fantastic Four movie doesn't hit theaters until August, but we're finally getting our first look at the highly anticipated film. Based on the Marvel Comics superhero team and starring Kate Mara, Miles Teller, Michael B. Jordan, and Jamie Bell, the movie is set in an alternate universe and follows the team as they try to save Earth.

But don't expect this installment to be as light-hearted as the previous one, which starred Jessica Alba and Chris Evans. Judging by the ominous trailer, which shows the four characters transforming into their superhero altar egos, we're in for a dark, thrilling, and turbulent ride. Don't forget to catch Fantastic Four when it opens in theaters on Aug. 7.

