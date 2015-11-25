Watch the First Trailer for Captain America: Civil War

Captain America and Iron Man may have a major battle in the upcoming Captain America: Civil War, but Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr. are actually buddies IRL. The duo stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! Tuesday night and confirmed their friendship—and premiered the official teaser trailer for the film!

"We're good friends," Evans said (though after joking that he hated him). Downey Jr. said he feels partially responsible for getting Evans to sign on to be a part of the Marvel Universe because the Captain America star initially had reservations about signing such a long-term contract. "It was a big commitment. These contracts are like six or nine movies long," Evans explained, to which Downey Jr. said, "He's not a guy that likes to he be held down, ladies."

In the trailer for Captain America: Civil War (which hits theaters May 2016), Captain America and Anthony Mackie's Falcon try to track down the Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), whom the government wants to kill. Because the captain is trying to protect his old friend he goes up against Iron Man, played by Robert Downey Jr., and a rift begins and leads to an epic fight. Not much more of the plot is revealed but Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanoff, Don Cheadle as War Machine, Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlett Witch, Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye, and Chadwick Boseman as Black Panther all appear.

Watch the brand-new teaser trailer, complete with Evans and Downey Jr.'s introduction, here: