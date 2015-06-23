Watch the First Teaser for Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp

Camp Firewood is back in session! The first teaser trailer for the sure-to-be hilarious throwback show Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp is finally here, and it's everything we could've hoped for.

The limited 8-episode series drops on Netflix next month, and tells the story of the first day of Camp Firewood's famous summer season, now fourteen years after the original film of the same name debuted. Featuring an all-star cast of Elizabeth Banks, Bradley Cooper, Amy Poehler, Kristen Wiig, Molly Shannon, Paul Rudd, Jon Hamm, and many more, this show is sure to be packed with plenty of laugh-out-loud moments.

Catch Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp when it premieres on Netflix July 31, and watch the trailer above.

RELATED: Molly Shannon Dishes on Her Wet Hot American Summer Style