Watch the First Teaser Trailer for Game of Thrones Season 6 Now

Let the speculation of whether or not Jon Snow is alive or dead continue. HBO released the first teaser trailer for Season 6 of Game of Thrones, and while the 40-second clip offers little in the way of answers we are introduced to the elusive Three Eyed Raven thanks to an eerie voice over.

"We watch, we listen, and we remember. The past is already written. The ink is dry," the voice of the enigmatic character intones before a montage of some of the most tragic moments from the series begin, concluding with a shot of Jon Snow lying in a pool of his own blood.

After that discouraging image, we get a glimpse of Bran Stark, who didn't appear in the fifth season. "They have no idea what's going to happen," he says. That doesn't bode well.

Watch the clip above and let the countdown until the show premieres in April begin.