Watch the First Teaser for Jennifer Lopez's New Cop TV Drama

Are you ready for Jennifer Lopez as a cop to grace your TV screen? The triple threat is heading to television with the upcoming cop show Shades of Blue, and the first teaser for the NBC program has been released.

Although the clip doesn't show actual footage from the new series, in it Lopez and fellow cast members Ray Liotta and Drea de Matteo discuss their characters. The show, in which Lopez portrays a cop named Harley Santos who is a single mom, doesn't sound like your typical police drama, based on the trailer. It seems all the characters will tread the line between good and bad.

"We know that certain things are wrong. But in certain situations, doing the wrong thing is the right thing," Lopez says in the clip. "It's about that internal struggle that every single person has." We're already hooked!

Along with sharing the teaser on YouTube, Lopez tweeted a promotional photo for the series:

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Ryan Seacrest-produced show is slated to debut in the middle of the 2015 to 2016 TV season.

