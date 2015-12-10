Watch the First Legend of Tarzan Teaser Trailer

It didn’t take long to get another big look at The Legend of Tarzan. In the same day the first photos of the feature starring Alexander Skarsgård (True Blood) as the titular character and Margot Robbie (Suicide Squad) as Jane, the first trailer swung in.

“The jungle consumes everything,” the opening voiceover says. “It preys on the old, the sick, the wounded. It preys on the weak, but never strong.” Then we get our first look at Captain Rom (Christoph Waltz), the cream-suited mastermind of this jungle expedition. He oozes evil. “He’s Tarzan, you’re Jane,” he says to Robbie. “He’ll come for you.”

It wouldn’t be Tarzan without the man leaping from frighteningly high distances and swinging through trees with gorilla companions—don’t worry, that’s all here.

Director David Yates’s (Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows) film breaks the mold on the usual Tarzan tale: It’s based 10 years after the man’s departure from the jungle, already accustomed to the aristocratic life of the late 19th century with his wife, Jane. He looks like a man of the time, adorned in a suit. But when Tarzan is lured into a diplomatic mission back to the Congo, it’s not quite what it appears.

See the trailer above. The Legend of Tarzan, also starring Samuel L. Jackson and Djimon Hounsou, will be released July 1, 2016.

This article originally appeared on Entertainment Weekly. For more stories like this, visit ew.com.