Watch the First Full Trailer for Bridget Jones's Baby

Bridget Jones is back! Our favorite hapless diary writer returns to the big screen for a third installment, and she's pregnant.

The first trailer for Bridget Jones's Baby has landed today and is proof that even while expecting Bridget won't be slowing down, nor has she outgrown her famous mishaps. Reminder to self: festivals and white jeans do not mix.

Twelve years on from The Edge of Reason, Renee Zellweger is reunited with Colin Firth (Mark Darcy), and while the news that Hugh Grant's Daniel Clever doesn't make a return broke many a heart, there's a new man fighting for Bridget's affections, in the form of Patrick Dempsey. He plays a second Mark, Mark Qwant.

In the trailer, Bridget she talks about life as a single woman after her break-up with Mark Darcy and is as adorable as ever as she goes from spin class to late-night clubbing to hitting on Ed Sheeran at a bar. However, after she meets Qwant and runs into Dary, Bridget discovers she's expecting—but doesn't know which of the two Marks is the father of her child (as she has to explain to her obstetrician, portrayed by Emma Thompson). Uh oh!

In fact, even the cast don't know the outcome of the movie as they have filmed three different endings. Zellweger told the U.K.'s Sunday Express: "It's kind of brilliant. None of the cast knows who fathered Bridget's baby or who she'll choose as her beau. The plan is to keep us all in the dark, right up to the premiere."

Watch the sweet, funny new trailer above.