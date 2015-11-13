Watch the First Full-Length, Action-Packed Trailer for Allegiant

Prepare yourselves, Veronica Roth fans—The Divergent Series: Allegiant looks like the most badass movie in the series yet. While we got our first look at the flick back in September, the first full-length trailer just dropped, and it is jam-packed with even more action.

Picking up where The Divergent Series: Insurgent left off, the clip shows the main characters—Tris (Shailene Woodley) and Four (Theo James), Christina (Zoe Kravitz), Peter (Miles Teller), Caleb (Ansel Elgort), and Tori (Maggie Q)—on a mission to discover what lies beyond post-apocalyptic Chicago. And what do they find? Much more than they bargained for.

Watch the trailer above, and be sure to catch The Divergent Series: Allegiant when it hits theaters on March 18.