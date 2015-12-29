Watch the First Cameo-Filled Trailer for the New Sesame Street on HBO

The gang on Sesame Street is starting the new year off right. After all, HBO is a pretty posh neighborhood to call home and now we have the first trailer for the upcoming season of the beloved children's educational series, which will now be part of the cable network.

Earlier this year it was announced that the 45-year-old Sesame Street would be moving from PBS to HBO, which left many people asking if the program would now be more Girls than girls that play with Abby Cadabby. However, the trailer makes it looks like even though Sesame Street has a new home, it is still very much the same street. And it still has all your favorite residents including Big Bird, Cookie Monster, Grover, Bert, Ernie, Oscar, and, of course, Abby Cadabby. Plus, some other well-known human faces will be swinging through, including Tina Fey, Jon Hamm, Pharrell Williams, and Tracee Ellis Ross. Now that is a neighborhood block party we'd like to attend!

"Families will see fun and fresh changes to Sesame Street and can depend on their favorite Muppet friends to provide them with engaging and educational content,” said Brown Johnson, EVP and creative director, Sesame Workshop in a press release. “We’re excited to bring the timeless lessons of Street to HBO viewers, like learning numbers from The Count, inner strength from Elmo and kindness from Abby.” Plus, look out for a new segment from Cookie Monster—but cookie consumption will still be a focus—and a new opening for everyone's favorite theme song.

The new episodes, which will be 30 minutes instead of an hour, will air exclusively on HBO for nine months before airing on PBS. The 46th season of Sesame Street will premiere on HBO Jan. 16 at 9 a.m. ET. Watch the first trailer for Sesame Street in the video above.