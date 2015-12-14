Watch the First Action-Packed Trailer for Star Trek Beyond

Star Wars: The Force Awakens finally flies into theaters this Friday, Dec. 18, but sci-fi fanatics won’t have to wait much longer before another gravity-defying flick captivates our attention. The first official trailer for Star Trek Beyond is finally here and the results are unsurprisingly out of this world.

In the seconds-long preview of the franchise’s third installment, beloved leads like Chris Pine, Simon Pegg, Zachary Quinto, and Zoe Saldana each shine next to intergalactic newcomer Idris Elba. So what we can expect once the movie is released next July? Plenty of action. As the trailer proves, there won’t be a dull on-screen moment. With “no ship” and “no crew,” we see the star characters rise from a shipwreck to have to figure out how to fight for survival between monstrous creatures, over-the-top explosions, and in-your-face battle scenes that, well, are nothing but beyond.

Watch the full trailer above—and catch Star Trek Beyond in theaters on July 22, 2016.