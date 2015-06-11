Watch the Final Trailer for Season 3 of Orange Is the New Black Before it Premieres Tomorrow

There are only a few hours to go until Season 3 of Orange Is the New Black hits Netflix, and we are literally counting down the minutes. The good news? A final trailer just dropped in anticipation of the show's new installment of episodes that promises plenty of laughs and tears.

The clip also gives us a glimpse at how each of our favorite character's lives will changes this season—some for the better, and some for the worse. Cancel all of your weekend plans and prepare to binge-watch OITNB from start to finish, but first watch all of the Litchfield inmates back in action in the trailer above.

RELATED: Orange Is The New Black Shares a Set with Big Bird—and 3 More Odd Revelations from Taylor Schilling