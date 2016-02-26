Watch Fifth Harmony’s Steamy Music Video for Their New Single “Work from Home” 

Harmonizers, rejoice. In the wake of Fifth Harmony's announcement that their eagerly anticipated second album, 7/27, will be released on May 20, we've just gotten our first taste of their new sound thanks to the just-released music video for "Work from Home," the girl group's first single. With pulsating beats and a refrain that begs to be belted out in the car with the windows rolled down, it'll please fans who embraced "Worth It" as their 2015 power ballad.

And the accompanying video, which features an array of shirtless men operating power tools, will please just about anyone who watches it. But neither is necessarily indicative of the rest of the LP. On a recent visit to our N.Y.C. offices, 5H's Normani Kordei told InStyle, "Definitely expect more maturity and vulnerability. Our last album didn't really showcase our vulnerable side. But it's okay to cry and get caught up in your emotions—that’s what’s realistic." It's worth it.

RELATED: Fifth Harmony’s Upcoming Album Will Showcase Their “Vulnerable Side,” Says Normani Kordei

While you wait, treat yourself to the video above, featuring Ty Dolla $ign, and pre-order 7/27 on the iTunes Store.