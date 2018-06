Show Transcript

My gosh. Thank you so much to our families. Thank you so much God. Thank you so much to our amazing team. Kids Choice Awards, Nickelodeon, you guys are amazing. Plus our fans so much, you're the best. Always go for your dreams. We love you! [APPLAUSE] [SOUND] [APPLAUSE] [MUSIC] Very slimy.

My gosh. Thank you so much to our families. Thank you so much God. Thank you so much to our amazing team. Kids Choice Awards, Nickelodeon, you guys are amazing. Plus our fans so much, you're the best. Always go for your dreams. We love you! [APPLAUSE] [SOUND] [APPLAUSE] [MUSIC] Very slimy.