Watch the Fantastical First Alice Through the Looking Glass Trailer

Attention Disney fans: After a teaser for Alice Through the Looking Glass was released earlier this week, the first full-length trailer has finally arrived—and you won't be disappointed. All of our favorite characters are back in action in the 2-minute clip, including Mia Wasikowska as Alice, Johnny Depp as Mad Hatter, Helena Bonham Carter as Red Queen, and Anne Hathaway as White Queen. New faces include Sacha Baron Cohen as Time himself.

"You've been gone too long Alice. There are matters which might benefit from your attention. Friends cannot be neglected," the narrator states as the trailer begins, showing Alice falling back into Wonderland. Things then take a turn for the worse as the title character attempts to save Mad Hatter. We can't wait to see what happens when it hits theaters May 27, 2016.

Watch the trailer for Alice Through the Looking Glass above.