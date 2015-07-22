Watch the Explosive Trailer for the New James Bond Film, Spectre

James Bond is back. A new trailer for the 24th installment of the 007 series was released yesterday, and Daniel Craig looks as dangerous as ever in the extended sneak peek of Spectre.

In the trailer we see Bond doing what he does best—jumping between roofs, blowing things up, kissing beautiful women, and infiltrating secret spy networks with the help of fantastic gadgets. This time around, Bond will go up against the leader of Spectre played by a very villainous Christoph Waltz. "It was me James, the author of all your pain," he says in the trailer.

Thankfully he'll have help taking down Waltz. Look out for glimpses of new bond girl Monica Bellucci, as well as Naomie Harris and Ralph Fiennes.

See it all go down by watching the trailer above, and catch Spectre when it hits theaters Nov. 6.

