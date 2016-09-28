Watch Everything You Need to Know About Milan Fashion Week in Under 2 Minutes

InStyle Staff
Sep 28, 2016 @ 7:30 pm

While the Paris shows may be in full swing, our editors are still talking about the amazing-ness that went down in Italy. Pantsless outfits! Convertible shoes! Lauren Hutton! Let’s just say the local designers sure know how to put on a memorable show.

See for yourself in our recap video above, where our editors have compiled the Milan Fashion Week’s biggest, buzziest, and bello-est runway moments—from Versace’s updated take on athleisure to the statement ruffles at Gucci—for your viewing pleasure. 

Show Transcript

[MUSIC]

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!