Watch Everything You Need to Know About Milan Fashion Week in Under 2 Minutes

While the Paris shows may be in full swing, our editors are still talking about the amazing-ness that went down in Italy. Pantsless outfits! Convertible shoes! Lauren Hutton! Let’s just say the local designers sure know how to put on a memorable show.

See for yourself in our recap video above, where our editors have compiled the Milan Fashion Week’s biggest, buzziest, and bello-est runway moments—from Versace’s updated take on athleisure to the statement ruffles at Gucci—for your viewing pleasure.