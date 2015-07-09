Watch: Everything About Will Arnett's Lip Sync Battle Is "Awesome"

It's going to take a lot to beat Alison Brie lip-syncing to Salt-N-Pepa's "Shoop" but if anyone can do it, it's Will Arnett.

The duo face off on this week's episode of Lip Sync Battle, and though Brie did well opting for a '90s classic, Arnett is giving her a run for her money by performing "Everything Is Awesome," the theme song of The Lego Movie. In the new trailer for the show Arnett and a troupe of backup dancers show off their Lego-robo dance moves while dressed as construction workers—and even co-host Chrissy Teigen gets in on the robot action.

As far as we can tell, this is anyone's game. To see who takes home the belt, catch Lip Sync Battle on Thursday, July 9, at 10 p.m. ET on Spike TV. Watch Arnett bring Legoland to life in the above preview!

