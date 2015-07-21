Watch Eva Mendes Work Her Camera Angles Like a Pro in Her New Estee Lauder Campaign

Unlike some of us mere mortals, Eva Mendes is one of those flawless people who we imagine never has to struggle to find the right selfie angle. Of course, she has her stellar genetics to thank, but the star also gets a little help from Estee Lauder's New Dimension range, which promises major lifting and firming action to bring out the natural contours of your face. Taking an inside-out approach, the lineup contains two potent serums, which impart an instant elevated effect to any areas in need of a serious pick-me-up, as well as sculpting palettes for both the face and eyes. We never expected the contouring trend to extend all the way to our skin care regime, but if it can help us achieve Mendes' glowing complexion, then sign us up. Hit the play button above to see her stunning ad in full, then check out Estee Lauder's New Dimension lineup at esteelauder.com now.

