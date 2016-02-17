Watch Eva Longoria Give the Presidential Primaries the Telenovela Treatment

It doesn't seem like the primaries and Spanish-language soap operas would have a lot in common, but actually that is incorrect—they are both full of drama! Eva Longoria, who stars in the NBC sitcom Telenovela, pointed this out on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday. Colbert said Mexican telenovelas, are "so over-the top, no one would ever be that catty, that bitchy with each other." "Right, except in the primaries," she responded to big laughs from the audience.

Since they had so much good fodder from last week's debates, Colbert and Longoria decided to have a little fun by using the real transcripts from the primaries and acting them out, telenovela-style. "I want to remind everyone out there, we did not write anything you are about to hear," Colbert said. "These are transcripts of actual things that were said between people—adults—who want to be president of the United States." Cue the soft filter and dramatic music.

What's amazing is the dialogue would have worked perfectly on a Spanish soap opera. It was all "This guy lied! He's a nasty guy!" and "Liar! Liar! Liar!" and "She has avoided prosecution more times than El Chapo!" The best part was when they couldn't figure out which camera to look at between the dramatic stares at each other.

Check out Colbert and Longoria giving the primaries the telenovela treatment in the video above.