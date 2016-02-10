Watch Eva Longoria Get "Low" in This Lip Sync Battle Teaser

Just when we thought this week's Lip Sync Battle couldn't get any better, Eva Longoria goes and shows off her hottest dance moves. In the new teaser for the episode the Telenovela star dons her finest apple bottom jeans and boots with the fur for her performance of Flo Rida's "Low" featuring T-Pain, and it is nothing short of amazing.

Thursday night's showdown will pit Longoria against Hayden Panettiere, and earlier this week we got a glimpse at the Nashville actress's performance of the hit tune "Lady Marmalade" from Moulin Rouge—and it includes a surprise appearance by none other than the song's original vocalist Christina Aguilera herself.

Watch the video above for a sneak peek, and catch Longoria and Panettiere when they go head-to-head on Lip Sync Battle when it airs on Feb. 11 at 10 p.m. ET on Spike.