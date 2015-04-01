Watch Ethan Hawke and Jimmy Fallon Sing "Bob Dylan Lullabies" for Their Kids

Having trouble getting the little ones to sleep? Ethan Hawke stopped by The Tonight Show on Tuesday to share some hilariously questionable parenting advice with Jimmy Fallon.

“Ethan, we both have young kids and they’re great,” the host commented. “But bedtime can be pretty tough.”

The Boyhood star suggested singing lullabies and playing the guitar, but when Fallon complained that didn’t work for him, Hawke upped the ante. “Did you ever try impersonating Bob Dylan while you do it?”

The duo then pulled out their guitars and Hawke kicked things off with "Rock-a-Bye Baby" in Dylan’s trademark gravely, nasal voice. Next, Fallon dedicated a Dylan-inspired rendition of "Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star" to his daughter Winnie, but Hawke deemed the attempt “too upbeat.”

“You gotta bring them down! It’s not a concert arena, it’s bedtime!” he chided. He and Fallon then broke into a "Hush, Little Baby" duet—though they ended the tune on a decidedly adult note: “And if that looking glass gets broke … everybody must get stoned!” The kids will be nodding out in no time.

