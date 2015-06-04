Watch the Entourage Cast Play "Never Have I Ever" on Ellen

If there was ever a perfect group of people to play a game of "Never Have I Ever" with, it's the cast of Entourage. And that's exactly what Adrian Grenier, Kevin Connolly, Kevin Dillon, and Jerry Ferrara did when they stopped by the Ellen DeGeneres Show on today.

Each wielding a paddle that said "I Have" and "I Have Never" on either side, the four co-stars answered—albeit sometimes a bit unwillingly—every question host Ellen DeGeneres threw their way, from "Never have I ever had sex in a dressing room or a trailer on the set of Entourage," to "Never have I ever hooked up with a friend's mom" (Hint: the answers were a unanimous "I Have" and "I Have Never" to those questions, respectively).

Watch the video above to see how the boys answered the rest of Ellen's hilarious questions.

RELATED: Entourage's Stars Explains Why Their Reunion "Felt Like Putting On an Old Shoe That Just Still Fits"