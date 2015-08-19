Watch Empire's Taraji P. Henson Play Fast Family Feud Against Jimmy Fallon

Jimmy Fallon is pretty cutthroat when it comes to his Tonight Show games, but he met his match in Empire’s Taraji P. Henson when she visited the show Tuesday. As they settled in for a game of Fast Family Feud, she teasingly slapped her buzzer early. “No!” the host scolded.

“You are too competitive,” Henson observed. “Look at you, smoke is coming out of your ears.” The first question: Name something in your house you hide when guests come over. “The drugs!” Henson shouted before her hand flew up to her face in shock. “I said that? I didn’t say that. That’s Cookie!”

Well, then kudos to Cookie: Drugs/alcohol was the second most popular answer from the studio audience! Fallon failed to come up with a single guess before time was up. (No. 3 was sex toys, No. 1 was dirty laundry.)

RELATED: You'll Soon Be Able to Shop Saks Fifth Avenue Like Empire's Cookie Lyon

The next question required the players to name a man famous for his beard and Henson lost out with her guess of basketball player James Harden. Not so with Fallon: “Santa Claus,” he deadpanned without even bothering to buzz in, and got it right. The other two options were Dumbledore and Abraham Lincoln.

The third question: Name a reason why someone might cancel a date, and Henson correctly guessed “sick.” The other acceptable options included “Got a better offer” and “ugly.”

RELATED: Watch Taraji P. Henson and Terrance Howard's Hustle & Flow Throwback on Lip Sync Battle

“Oh that’s terrible! That’s mean,” Henson said. “My question is, who looks in the mirror and says, ‘I’m too ugly, I’m not going on this date?’”

Good question! Click the video above to watch them try to complete the phrase “________ Balls.”

PHOTOS: Taraji P. Henson's Changing Looks