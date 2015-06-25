Watch Empire's Taraji P. Henson Channel Mary J. Blige in the Lip Sync Battle Trailer

Lip Sync Battle is coming back to the air waves, and apparently we hadn't seen anything yet! Earlier in the Spike TV show's inaugural season, we witnessed Anne Hathaway swing on a wrecking ball, John Krasinski do his best Tina Turner impression in a sparkly dress, and Anna Kendrick bring out Jennifer Lopez to perform "Booty," and it appears that the star-studded insanity will continue.

Get ready to see Justin Bieber channel Ozzy Ozbourne, Alison Brie doing her best Nicki Minaj in "Bang Bang," Iggy Azalea working the wind machine, Taraji P. Henson bring out Mary J. Blige (in character and in person), and many more stars duke it out to great music and in crazy costumes. Check out the full lineup and dates below:

July 9: Alison Brie vs. Will Arnett

July 16: Justin Bieber vs. Deion Sanders

July 23: Andy Cohen vs. Willie Geist

July 30: Victoria Justice vs. Gregg Sulkin

Aug. 6: Abbi Jacobson vs. Ilana Glazer

Aug. 14: Iggy Azalea vs. Nick Young

Aug. 20: Terrence Howard vs. Taraji P. Henson

The series, which premiered in March on Spike, stemmed from the incredibly popular Tonight Show segment in which celebrity guests did their best lip-syncing to compete for bragging rights. Hosted by LL Cool J and Chrissy Teigen, the spin-off show has already been renewed for a second season and a live version will take place in New York's Central Park on July 13. Get ready for a fun summer!

