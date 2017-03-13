Emily Ratajkowski Literally Stops Traffic Walking Her Dog in Just Underwear

"Good morning New York," Emily Ratajkowski says, smiling to the camera while walking her dog in a black lacy bra and briefs set.

DKNY released its newest campaign video on Monday, featuring EmRata in nothing but her knickers, her adorable pup, and the delivery guy, repairman, neighbor, and taxi driver who all stop for a double take at the half-naked girl casually strolling along with her dog on a leash.

The video advertises the brand's spring/summer intimate campaign, titled #GoodMorningDKNY. The lingerie pieces are priced at $12 to $62, and available today at DKNY, Nordstrom, Lord + Taylor and Macy's, both in stores and online, as well as select international retailers.

"I have never been one to shy away from expressing my individuality," said the model in a press release. "DKNY has always been about supporting strong, self-assured women and that is a message very important to me," she added. "I've always been a fan of the brand and this intimates campaign and film are a natural fit."

Watch the full video above, and happy intimates shopping!