Watch Emily Blunt and Anne Hathaway's Full Epic Lip Sync Battle

We got a glimpse of Anne Hathaway's epic performance of "Wrecking Ball" on Lip Sync Battle earlier in the week, but now we've got the whole story. On last night's episode of the new Spike TV series, Hathaway competed against good friend Emily Blunt and it was quite spectacular.

First the ladies started off by talking a little smack—the label "cheap" may have been thrown around a bit—moderated by host LL Cool J, and then they moved into the rap battle portion of the show. Hathaway went with Mary J. Blige's "Love" while Blunt took on Blackstreet's "No Diggity." Both women did an incredible job, especially when Blunt gave Hathaway a little lap dance. Watch their rap battle in the clip below:

But the real games began when the ladies took on powerful ballads—complete with full makeup and costume. Blunt did a stellar rendition of Janis Joplin's "Piece of My Heart"—and do watch her hilarious skit as she talks about her preparation for the performance—but we all know it was Hathaway's night with her spot on performance of Miley Cyrus's "Wrecking Ball." As LL Cool J said, "that performance actually had balls" and the audience clearly agreed.

Watch the full lip-sync battle between Blunt's Janis Joplin and Hathaway's Miley Cyrus by clicking on the image at top!

