Watch Elton John and James Corden Don Boas and a Lion's Mane in Post-Super Bowl Carpool Karaoke

Well the Super Bowl halftime show with Coldplay, Beyonce and Bruno Mars was amazing, but James Corden definitely gave them a run for their money when he had a very special guest on his post-Super Bowl special Late Late Show episode. The legendary Elton John was his carmate for Carpool Karaoke and their duets of "Your Song," "Crocodile Rock," "Tiny Dancer," and even "Circle of Life" were absolutely amazing.

Plus, we learned a few interesting things about the iconic song man. First of all, he embraced the crazy get-ups when he performed because he considered himself to be a weak dancer and not even a great singer. Cut to Corden and John wearing boas and sunglasses for "Crocodile Rock." But this was nothing compared to when Corden put on a lion's mane and nose for "Circle of Life." At one point John tried to wear the mane, but couldn't seem to get it on right; yet he still hit all the notes perfectly.

RELATED: Elton John Treated Fans to an Impromptu Concert in a London Train Station

We also learned that the singer doesn't own a phone. "So right now I could legitimately kidnap you and you wouldn't have anybody to call," said Corden. "I've been wanting you to do that," joked John.

The singer also said some very sweet things about his two young sons, Zachary and Elijah, with husband David Furnish. "I thought I was too old to be a dad and I'm not. You're not too old to do anything," he said.

Corden told John at the end of the ride, "Oh, my God. If I could tell my 12-year-old self I would be doing this with my life, its head would explode. Thank you so much for helping me get to work. I really appreciate it."

RELATED: Elton John Says His Sons with Husband David Furnish Are the "Greatest Thing In Our Lives"

Watch John and Corden in Carpool Karaoke in the video above.