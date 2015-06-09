Watch Ellie Kemper Nuzzle a Giant Gummy Bear and a Sumo Wrestler

If you suffer from ophidiophobia (fear of snakes), consider yourself warned against watching this clip. Ellie Kemper joined Parks and Recreation's Nick Offerman and Silicon Valley's Thomas Middleditch on The Late Late Show Monday night, and host James Corden enlisted the three of them in a game of "Nuzzle Waaa?" The rules are both simple and terrifying: Don a blindfold, rub your face against a foreign object, and be the first to guess what it is.

Things started off rather benign, with Offerman guessing that he and Corden were facially caressing a bunch of grapes. There was no winner in the second round, when both the Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt actress and Middleditch failed to figure out that they were licking a giant gummi bear.

RELATED: In Honor of Ellie Kemper's Birthday, See 5 Life Lessons Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Taught Us.

Then the horror began. Rather than pull from the box of mystery objects he was supposed to be using, Corden's un-trusty sidekick and band leader Reggie Watts ushered in a man holding a massive snake from backstage. Corden and Offerman innocently went in for what may well be the most disturbing 22 seconds in late night history. (Both looked thoroughly traumatized once the serpent was revealed.)

All four participated in the final round, with Watts once more bringing out a backstage surprise. Click the video above to find out who was the first to discover that they were cheek-fondling a giant Sumo wrestler.

RELATED: Fringe Alert: See Ellie Kemper's Brand-New Bangs