Watch Ellie Goulding's Live Concert Directed by Scarlett Johansson

ICYMI on Instagram, throngs of music lovers (and AMEX holders) descended on N.Y.C.'s Hammerstein Ballroom last night for a private concert with English songstress Ellie Goulding, a part of American Express: UNSTAGED, the company's hyped live-stream music series. Goulddiggers lucky enough to nab a ticket were treated to an hour and a half of pure, unadultered electro-pop, featuring a mix of the singer's old hits ("Anything Could Happen," "I Need Your Love," and "Lights") and songs from her just-released third album Delirium ($12; iTunes)—marking the first time they were ever played live.

To help memorialize the occasion, fellow fangirl Scarlett Johansson directed the entire show and its accompanying theatrics, including when Goulding emerged on a mini stage in the center of the venue to tell the audience, "I want you to remember this in your heads, not on your phones" before launching into "Explosion" and "Love Me Like You Do," prompting audience members to conjure up an image of Christian Grey.

Whether you missed out on the event altogether, or simply want to relive the night all over again, watch the above video—quick!—before it disappears at midnight on Friday night.