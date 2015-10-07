Watch Ellen Page's Endearing Stand-Up Comedy Audition Video

At one time Ellen Page wanted to pursue stand-up comedy, but had a problem: She was too intimidated to perform live at a comedy club. However, the actress luckily found a way around the issue: YouTube.

Page, 28, stopped by Conan Tuesday night and shared a video she created and shared online in her early 20s in order to audition for Conan O'Brien's show. In it, the Freeheld actress cracks jokes while standing against a wall in a house and adorably uses a hairbrush as a microphone.

The jokes were, um, interesting to say the least—it's tough to make a joke about anarchists and vegans—and focused on her being a Canadian. Basically, we think the Oscar nominee made the right choice by pursuing a film career instead.

Watch Page's endearing stand-up comedy audition in the video above.