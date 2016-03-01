Watch Ellen Page and Jenny Slate Talk About Their Very Awkward Teenage Years

Celebrities seem so glamorous at times, we can't imagine they ever had awkward years. But on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Monday, Jenny Slate and Ellen Page made it very clear that they definitely went through those hard teenage years, just like the rest of us.

Corden went through a box Slate had recently recovered from her parents' house. The top of the box was titled "This Is a Box of Things That Make Me Mad," so you knew you were in for a good time. "I was encouraged by an accupunturist I went to as a teenager to express my feelings and to write them down, put them in the box, and it would be like I passed them." At 17, things that made the Zootopia actress mad included "Being so socially awkward." "Yeah, turns out that one really burns," she said laughing. Another one in the box was "That I have a hard time believing Trevor is in love with me." "Was Trevor in love with you?" asked Corden. "I tell you he wasn't. I didn't buy it. He was in my a capella group. He made me a mix tape. It did have a David Gray song on it, but he was not in love with me," she said.

RELATED: Watch Ellen Page's Endearing Stand-Up Comedy Audition Video

As for Page? Hers was a bit more abstract in that she liked to write fake letters. Between laughs, the actress admitted, "I would write fake letters. I'd be like overseas and writing letters to like pretend people." "You'd write pretend letters to pretend people as a pretend person?" asked Corden. We're happy those turbulent teen years are behind us.

RELATED: Celebrity Obsession We Love: Jenny Slate and Her Turtlenecks

Watch the clip of Slate and Page talking about their teenage years in the video above.