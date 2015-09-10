Watch Ellen DeGeneres's Ingenious Lip Sync Battle Performance of Rihanna's "B— Better Have My Money"

There are few more formidable opponents at Lip Sync Battle than Ellen DeGeneres, but Jimmy Fallon took his chances anyway on The Tonight Show Wednesday, with Justin Timberlake acting as judge. “I’ve got a few of these under my belt, so I’m going to go first,” Fallon bragged as he launched into “Mr. Brightside” by The Killers. Once he was done he slipped Timberlake a wad of cash. “Greasing the old palm,” he said in his best mobster voice. “Take care of yourself there, don’t worry about it.”

DeGeneres was hardly daunted. “Diana Ross has a lot of upbeat, fun dancing songs,” she said by way of introduction to her turn. “And this is not one of them. This is a slower song, a very meaningful song that was written in the '70s before GPS or Google Maps. It is called “Do You Know Where You’re Going To.” She then sat cross-legged on the floor while performing the heart wrenching-yet-cheesy theme from Mahogany.

Next, Fallon hurt his back while doing the dance moves from “Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)​” by Silentó​. “I’m too old to Whip, never too old to Nae Nae,” he cracked.

For the final performance, DeGeneres had this to say about “B— Better Have My Money” by Rihanna. “This is a song about a business transaction, I believe, that happened," she explained. “Someone loaned someone some cash and either they forgot that they borrowed it or they don’t want to pay it back, at least not in a timely manner. And this person wants the cash and is aggravated and frustrated.” Click the video to find out who Timberlake crowned the winner!

