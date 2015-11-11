Watch Elizabeth Hurley Explain Her "Flirting-Related Injuries"

You would think flirting would be second nature to Elizabeth Hurley, one of the sexiest women on earth, but it's actually a bit of a problem for the Royals star. Apparently when she flirts, she often ends up in the emergency room.

On Late Night with Seth Meyers on Tuesday the actress told Meyers that her 13-year-old son warns her not to flirt before she goes out—but it's not for the reason you think. "It's because pathetically if I flirt or fancy someone, I show off a bit. And sometimes I get a little clumsy and I've actually hurt myself a few times," she said.

"Badly?" asked Meyers.

"I've actually ended up in the ER half a dozen times," she said.

"For flirting-related injuries?" he asked astounded.

One time flirting led her to being severely concussed and another time she got a broken ankle. The concussion was a result of thinking she looked cool and could do a scissor jump to get in a hammock but ended up flipping over and knocking herself out completely. With the ankle, Hurley actually fell down a rabbit hole on her farm. Her beau who witnessed it had to carry her over his shoulder back to the house. So romantic!

"I picture your doctor saying at some point 'If you continue to flirt you're not gonna live for another year,'" Meyers said. Be careful Elizabeth: We need you on The Royals! (The show starts back up Sunday, Nov. 15) Watch Hurley tell the whole story in the video at top.