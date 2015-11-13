Watch: Elizabeth Banks Plays Catchphrase, Renames a Taylor Swift Song

Elizabeth Banks is a talented actress as well as director—she directed Pitch Perfect 2 and will also be heading up the sequel—and now she has proved she is excellent at Catchphrase. On Thursday, the Wet Hot American Summer star showed how fast she could think on her feet when she played a rousing round of the charades-like game on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Tim McGraw, and comedian Jon Glaser.

After greeting her opponents (she and Fallon were partners), her first word was, fittingly, "A capella." She sang a little and then said, "I directed a movie, Pitch Perfect, and it's about ..."

Fallon said, "I remember. I saw it. A capella singers!"

RELATED: Elizabeth Banks Will Return To Direct Pitch Perfect 3

When it was Fallon's turn though Banks struggled a bit with the lyrics to one of the most popular song of the year. The words to guess were "Bad Blood," but when Fallon sang, "Cause you know we got ..." Banks said, "Mad love! Bad love! Bad blood!" Well, she got it—eventually. Then Banks and Fallon excellently pantomimed "Bed Head" and "Jackhammer" putting them securely in the lead.

RELATED: Elizabeth Banks Professes How Much She Adores Taylor Swift in Two Sweet Ways

But McGraw perhaps got the toughest with "Man Bun." Somehow he ended up showing off his "Man Butt" so it was Banks and Fallon for the win. Watch their entire game of Catchphrase the clip at top.