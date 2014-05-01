Watch Elizabeth Banks Answer Your Burning Questions at Rapid Speed!

We gave today’s celebrity guest editor Elizabeth Banks a tricky challenge: How many reader questions could she answer in just 60 seconds? Needless to say the quick witted star of Pitch Perfect, The Hunger Games and the hilariously funny Walk of Shame (in theaters and On Demand tomorrow, May 2nd) was up for the task. We set the clock at 60 seconds and away she went.

Some highlights from the quick session? Banks divulges drinking water is the key to maintaining her flawless skin and that she would love to have dinner with Queen Elizabeth II, her mom, and Brad Pitt. She also shares that the worst part about being famous is when people take your photo in the bathroom or dressing room and reveals that her children are her greatest accomplishment (so sweet!).

Did the actress answer one of your burning questions? Watch the video above to find out!

