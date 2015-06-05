Watch Elizabeth Banks and James Corden's Dance Tryout for Jane Fonda

Who knew that the coolest, hardest to get into party in Hollywood happens regularly at Jane Fonda’s house?

“My boyfriend and I like to dance,” the actress and fitness guru said on The Late Late Show with James Corden yesterday. “And out here everybody is so worried about being right and looking good ... so we decided that we were just going to have parties that have no purpose except for people to dance.”

There’s even a core group of regulars that attend, including Chelsea Handler, Spike Jonze, and Ellen Page. “She dances like a little ladybug!” Fonda swooned. “It’s so cute!”

Her fellow Late Late Show guest Elizabeth Banks revealed that she’s been twice, but only as a plus one. “What do me and Elizabeth Banks have to do to get a straight out invite to your party?” Corden asked.

“Dance,” Fonda replied. “Let me see you dance.” And so they did.

Click the video above to find out if the duo made the cut or not!

