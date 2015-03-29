Watch Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Play Bambi on Saturday Night Live

Well, it's pretty safe to say you've never seen Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson (or Bambi for that matter) quite like this before. Over the weekend the Furious 7 star hosted Saturday Night Live and appeared in a hilarious fake trailer for a live-action (and we do mean action) Bambi movie. But this time, the fluffy white-tailed deer is out for revenge. Or as Bambi (played by Johnson) puts it, "Now it's time for them to pay....deer-ly."

It's a scream to watch Johnson in full deer gear, joined by the likes of Vin Diesel (played perfectly by Taran Killam) as Thumper, Tyrese Gibson (Jay Pharoah) as Flower, and Michelle Rodriguez (Cecily Strong) as Faline. Together, the beloved Disney characters join forces to take down a hunting club, in a very un-kid-friendly fashion.

Watch the full Bambi segment on SNL in the clip above.

