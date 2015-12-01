Watch the Dreamy Music Video for Carrie Underwood's New Single "Heartbeat"

Talk about a great way to brighten up a Tuesday morning. The music video for Carrie Underwood's new single, "Heartbeat," premiered this morning, and it is every bit as dreamy and ethereal as they lyrics themselves.

Set in a lush forest, the video shows Underwood walking barefoot in an ivory gown topped off with a sheer, sparkly duster while belting out the tune. And while we can't help but be entranced by the visuals, it's the words that really caught our attention. The country crooner co-wrote the lyrics to "Heartbeat" herself, and it is reportedly for her husband Mike Fisher. Sam Hunt, who recently won the Favorite New Artist trophy at the American Music Awards, is also featured on the track.

Watch the full music video above, and prepare to be enchanted.