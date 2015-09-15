Watch The Divergent Series: Allegiant Trailer to See What Lies Beyond the Walls of Chicago 

Look out, Tris (Shailene Woodley) and Four (Theo James) are back in action in the just-released trailer for the third installment of the Divergent Series.

Based off of Veronica Roth's third novel Allegiant, the storyline picks up with the characters on a mission to discover what lies beyond post-apocalyptic Chicago. However, before we get a glimpse of the stark world that exists outsides the walls of the city, the trailer recaps the drama that has passed thus far, starting with Tris's evolution from shy Abnegation to fierce Dauntless.

From there, we see Tris, Four, Christina (Zoe Kravitz), Peter (Miles Teller), Caleb (Ansel Elgort), and Tor (Maggie Q), impressively scale the wall and venture over into what looks like a wasteland. With plenty of explosions, high-speed chases, and a great one-liner from Jeff Bridges, the next film is not to missed. Watch the trailer above and be sure to catch it in theaters on March 18.

