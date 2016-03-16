Watch Diane Lane and Paul Rudd Re-Create that Famous Titanic Scene

Diane Lane and Paul Rudd spilled the beans on Hollywood audition history on The Late Late Show Tuesday night: The stars told host James Corden how they tried out for the lead roles of such iconic films as Pretty Woman and Titanic.

Lane revealed that at one point she was up for the role of Vivian Ward in 1990's Pretty Woman (along with "half of Hollywood") for the part that Julia Roberts eventually made famous. However, it was quite a different film back then: "At that time it was about this psychotic call girl, who had a delusion of grandeur," Lane explained. "It was called 3000, which was her fee for the weekend. ... And at the end of the film she gets kicked out of a rolling limousine into the street—not the Cinderella movie that they ended up making."

"Boy, that took a turn," Corden said.

And it turns out another very famous film could have been quite different if Rudd had nabbed the lead. He auditioned for 1997's Titanic for the role that ultimately went to Leonardo DiCaprio. "I can't imagine!" said Lane laughing. "Well, neither could the casting director," Rudd said.

The actor explained that he really wanted the part because his dad was a Titanic historian and so he knew a lot about the historic journey and the ship itself. "Oh, you'd have been good," said Corden. "I don't know, I think the guy that got it was pretty good," Rudd said.

Finally, Corden had Rudd and Lane re-enact DiCaprio and Kate Winslet's famous "I'm flying" scene—complete with Corden as a personal wind machine. Rudd couldn't quite figure out what to do with his arms though. "This is why I didn't get the part!" he said. While the experience probably wasn't quite as thrilling as being in the actual film, it may have been a close second.

Watch Rudd and Lane re-enact the Titanic scene by clicking on the video above.