Watch Demi Lovato's Powerful New Video for "Stone Cold"

Demi Lovato is about as raw as it gets in her new music video for "Stone Cold." Lovato, 23, delivers a powerful performance in the video, which alternates between gritty, fully-clothed shots of the singer in a bathtub and panoramic views of her scaling a snowy mountain range.

"Stone Cold," the third song off of Lovato's latest album, Confident, follows the success of the album's two previous singles: "Cool for the Summer" and title track, "Confident." This latest track—which tells an all-too-relatable story of post-breakup anguish—is a soulful departure from its upbeat predecessors and takes us (happily) back to her "Skyscraper" roots.

When she's not slaying awards show performances and cracking us up with impressions, Lovato is busy gearing up for a massive North American tour with Nick Jonas, which kicks off in Florida on June 24.

Watch the powerful new video for "Stone Cold" above.