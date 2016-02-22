Watch Demi Lovato's Incredible Christina Aguilera Impression on The Tonight Show

Demi Lovato had an amazing week. After stealing the show at the Grammy Awards with her incredible performance, she released a preview for her new “Stone Cold” music video and appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to give what has to be one of the most impressive performances in the show’s history.

Lovato and Fallon played “Wheel of Musical Impressions,” where a generator picked a singer for the star to impersonate and a song for them to perform in character. With only seconds to prepare, the two took turns doing their best impressions of some of music’s biggest names.

Lovato did a mean Cher impersonation singing “Bingo Was His Name-O” and rocked out as Fetty Wap to “Twinkle Twinkle Little Star,” while Fallon did his hand at Louis Armstrong singing “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” and Dave Matthews on “I’m a Little Teapot.”

The true winner, though, was the pop star’s take on Christina Aguilera singing the theme song for “Spongebob Squarepants.” Lovato showed off her incredible range and sounded eerily like Xtina, leading Fallon to call it quits without giving one more stab at the game. “Oh my goodness, that is unbelievable!” he said, jumping up from his chair. “Game over. I can’t top that.”

After that awe-inspiring performance, we’re even more excited for her new music video to drop tomorrow, Feb. 23.