Watch Demi Lovato's Hot New Music Video for "Cool for the Summer" 

Demi Lovato's new music video for "Cool for the Summer" is anything but chill. In fact, it's super hot. The just-released clip features the pop star and her pals partying it up after the sun goes down, and as you might expect, things only get hotter after dark.

No stranger to confidently flaunting her curves, Lovato wears several sexy ensembles—see her Instagram below for a preview—as she grooves along to her song's infectious beats in neon-drenched alleys, on dance floors, and in a convertible.

When you're too #CoolForTheSummer 😎✌🏼#legs #thickthighs #curves A photo posted by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Jul 11, 2015 at 1:02pm PDT

Needless to say, it's super fun. Watch the video above to get into the crazy summer spirit yourself (and try not to dance along).

