Watch Demi Lovato and One Direction Hilariously Read Mean Tweets

Most of the music world's stars had a great Monday night at the 2016 Grammys as they celebrated the industry's biggest awards show. But that doesn't mean that haters aren't out there, as Jimmy Kimmel demonstrated in a special music edition of Mean Tweets during his late-night talk show the same evening. Musicians including Demi Lovato, Lionel Richie, and One Direction, Ed Sheeran, and Rita Ora came face to face with some of the mean things written about them on Twitter. Don't worry, they were all good sports about it.

Meghan Trainor kicked off the Jimmy Kimmel Live! segment by reading, "Meghan Trainor is like if the sassy girl you used to work with at Express just randomly had a singing career." Ouch. But we're sure she was laughing all the way to the stage as she took home her Best New Artist Grammy.

One Direction seemed to agree with the comment written about them: "Don't understand the world's obsession with One Direction. What is attractive about little boys with gross hair and skinny jeans?" "Of course," said Styles as they all nodded. Drake seemed bewildered by his: "Drake looks like a ferret with a baby afro."

The best reaction probably came from Mumford & Sons, who read, "I love how music takes you away to another place. Like Mumford & Sons is playing at this restaurant so now I'm going to another restaurant."

