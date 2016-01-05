Watch Demi Lovato and Fall Out Boy Spoof *NSYNC's "It's Gonna Be Me" Video

We were excited when we first learned last October that Demi Lovato would be featured on Fall Out Boy's single Irresistible, but we would have never imagined that their music video would be this awesome.

The two paired up to present the visuals for the upbeat tune, and they totally surprised everyone with a spoof of *NSYNC's classic video for "It's Gonna Be Me." The hilarious scene opens up with Lovato working on an assembly line that includes puppet-like dolls. But it's clear to see that she's totally over the insanely popular boy band, and a smile only graces her face once the Fall Out Boy toys come across the conveyer belt.

RELATED: Adele Says "Bye, Bye, Bye" to *NSync's Single-Week Album Record

In the video's description the group wrote, "What if in the NSYNC video for “It’s Gonna Be Me” there was an analog to the story? Where in the same store there was a dollar bin full of toys that no one really wanted that would band together like the misfit, off-brand little outsiders they were." Sounds like a genius idea. Press play at the top to see Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick make a cameo in the clever video.