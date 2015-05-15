Watch David Beckham's Miserable Attempt at Taking an Ugly Selfie

Joshua Lyon
May 15, 2015 @ 12:15 pm

David Beckham was the latest celeb to answer Three Ridiculous Questions on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and the host started things off with, “What fruit do you think you could kick the furthest?”

“Possibly a grapefruit,” the soccer star answered. “As long as it doesn’t explode.”

The next question was a trick one: “What is your favorite spice?”

Posh,” Beckham wisely answered, referring to wife Victoria Beckham. “Was gonna say cinnamon, but Posh is a lot better.”

“You made the right choice,” Kimmel agreed. “Because cinnamon isn’t going to hit you over the head with a frying pan." For his last query, Kimmel asked Beckham if he thought he was capable of taking an ugly selfie. Click the video above to judge for yourself.

RELATED: David Beckham Is Breaking Instagram Records with His Smokin' Hot Feed

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!